 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams diagnosed with prostate cancer

  
Published September 26, 2025 01:33 PM

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel opened his Friday press conference with an update on the health of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Williams stepped away from the team earlier this month for health reasons and Vrabel shared on Friday that Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I unfortunately have to tell you that Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process, and meeting with specialists, and figuring out the best plan of attack. . . . We know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team,” Vrabel said. “So, again, we want to send our regards and let everybody know publicly that’s what he’s dealing with.”

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took on more responsibility when Williams went on leave and Vrabel said that will continue to be the case.