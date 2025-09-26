Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams diagnosed with prostate cancer

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel opened his Friday press conference with an update on the health of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Williams stepped away from the team earlier this month for health reasons and Vrabel shared on Friday that Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I unfortunately have to tell you that Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process, and meeting with specialists, and figuring out the best plan of attack. . . . We know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team,” Vrabel said. “So, again, we want to send our regards and let everybody know publicly that’s what he’s dealing with.”

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took on more responsibility when Williams went on leave and Vrabel said that will continue to be the case.