Patriots DT Milton Williams is questionable to face the Bills

Defensive tackle Milton Williams returned to Patriots practice on Friday and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play on Sunday as well.

Williams was added to the injury report when he missed practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury and head coach Mike Vrabel said that he is considered questionable to be in the lineup against the Bills on Sunday night. Williams has nine tackles and two sacks through the first four weeks of the season.

Three other defensive players will also be listed as questionable. Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) did not practice on Friday while cornerback Carlton Davis (illness) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (calf) were both full participants.

The Patriots could update the status of the four players before they head to Buffalo on Saturday. If they don’t, official word on their status will come 90 minutes before kickoff.