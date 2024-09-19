 Skip navigation
Patriots elevate Joe Giles-Harris from practice squad

  
Published September 19, 2024 04:27 PM

The Patriots made one addition to their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris has been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Giles-Harris spent the summer with the Patriots before re-signing to the practice squad. He has appeared in 17 games over the course of his career, and has 26 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

The Patriots ruled Ja’Whaun Bentley and Oshane Ximines out with injuries this week.

They also ruled out left tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Sidy Sow while listing center David Andrews and right tackle Mike Onwenu as questionable. Not calling up an offensive lineman may be a sign that Andrews and Onwenu are set to play at MetLife Stadium.