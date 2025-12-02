 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots have 17-0 lead on Giants after first quarter

  
Published December 1, 2025 08:55 PM

The Patriots have 16 snaps and 17 points. They are on their way to blowing out the Giants, with a 17-0 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.

Their latest touchdown came on a fade from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte, who was closely guarded by Cor’Dale Flott, for a 3-yard touchdown.

Tight end Hunter Henry had the big play to set up the touchdown, with a 36-yard reception to the Giants 3-yard line.

Boutte, who entered this season with three career touchdowns, now has six touchdowns for the season.

The Patriots have outgained the Giants 110 to 29, Maye going 7-of-10 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Henry has two catches for 45 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson has four runs for 28 yards.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, in his first game back after missing the past two, took a vicious — but legal — hit along the sideline. Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss rocked Dart while he was still in bounds, but the hit set off a melee on the sideline with tight end Theo Johnson among those going after Elliss on the Giants sideline.

Johnson was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.