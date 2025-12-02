Patriots have 17-0 lead on Giants after first quarter

The Patriots have 16 snaps and 17 points. They are on their way to blowing out the Giants, with a 17-0 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.

Their latest touchdown came on a fade from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte, who was closely guarded by Cor’Dale Flott, for a 3-yard touchdown.

Tight end Hunter Henry had the big play to set up the touchdown, with a 36-yard reception to the Giants 3-yard line.

Boutte, who entered this season with three career touchdowns, now has six touchdowns for the season.

The Patriots have outgained the Giants 110 to 29, Maye going 7-of-10 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Henry has two catches for 45 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson has four runs for 28 yards.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, in his first game back after missing the past two, took a vicious — but legal — hit along the sideline. Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss rocked Dart while he was still in bounds, but the hit set off a melee on the sideline with tight end Theo Johnson among those going after Elliss on the Giants sideline.

Johnson was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.