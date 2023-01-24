 Skip navigation
Top News
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2023 02:53 AM
New England began negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on the Patriots staff, and they will also begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week.

Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense.

O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.

For the last two seasons, O’Brien has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Before that he was head coach of the Texans, and before that head coach at Penn State.

Last year the Patriots didn’t have anyone with the title of offensive coordinator, but the primary offensive coordinator duties were handled by Matt Patricia, and the result was a disaster. This year head coach Bill Belichick will hope that a return of O’Brien can represent a return to the days when the Patriots were the NFL’s premiere franchise.