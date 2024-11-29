 Skip navigation
Patriots list nine players as questionable for Sunday

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:28 PM

The Patriots did not rule out any players on their active roster, but the team does have a long list of players with injury designations.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Christian Elliss (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), safety Jabrill Peppers (knee), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot) are questionable.

The Patriots ruled out offensive lineman Cole Strange, who is not ready to come off the physically unable to perform list yet. Strange still is working his way back from a severe knee injury and has until Dec. 11 to be activated back to the active roster.

The Patriots removed defensive tackle Christian Barmore from the injury report. He was limited in all three practices this week for something other than an injury that the team doesn’t specify.