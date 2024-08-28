Patriots make four waiver claims, including LB Curtis Jacobs

The Patriots have the third spot in the waiver order and they used it to add four players to their roster on Wednesday.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Patriots have claimed linebacker Curtis Jacobs, tackle Demontrey Jacobs, defensive tackle Eric Johnson, and tackle Zachary Thomas. The corresponding moves to clear room for them will be announced later in the day.

Moving to add the two offensive linemen is no surprise given how poor the Patriots offensive line looked throughout the preseason. Whether Jacobs, who was cut by the Broncos, and Thomas, who was with the Rams, will help is anybody’s guess, however. Jacobs has never played in a regular season game and Thomas has made three appearances.

Curtis Jacobs was with the Chiefs and Johnson spent the summer with the Colts. Jacobs was undrafted this year while Johnson had 18 tackles and a sack in 28 appearances the last two years.