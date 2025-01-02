Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt: Drake Maye will start Sunday and we’re playing to win

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with a right hand injury, and there’s been talk that he might sit out Sunday’s season finale. But Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt says that won’t be happening.

Van Pelt said today that Maye is practicing well this week and ready to go on Sunday against the Bills.

“Drake looked good yesterday,” Van Pelt said. “He’s starting the game, for sure.”

Asked whether Maye will play the whole game, Van Pelt said that’s the plan.

“We’re playing the game to win the game for sure, we’ll see how it goes from that point, but yes, that’s the intent,” Van Pelt said.

If the Patriots lose on Sunday they’ll earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean the players and coaches don’t want to win. And against a Bills team that has already clinched the AFC No. 2 seed and will be playing plenty of backups, Maye leading the team to a Week 18 victory is a real possibility.