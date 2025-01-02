 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt: Drake Maye will start Sunday and we’re playing to win

  
Published January 2, 2025 12:37 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with a right hand injury, and there’s been talk that he might sit out Sunday’s season finale. But Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt says that won’t be happening.

Van Pelt said today that Maye is practicing well this week and ready to go on Sunday against the Bills.

“Drake looked good yesterday,” Van Pelt said. “He’s starting the game, for sure.”

Asked whether Maye will play the whole game, Van Pelt said that’s the plan.

“We’re playing the game to win the game for sure, we’ll see how it goes from that point, but yes, that’s the intent,” Van Pelt said.

If the Patriots lose on Sunday they’ll earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean the players and coaches don’t want to win. And against a Bills team that has already clinched the AFC No. 2 seed and will be playing plenty of backups, Maye leading the team to a Week 18 victory is a real possibility.