Patriots place RB Antonio Gibson on active/NFI

  
Published July 23, 2024 06:03 PM

The Patriots placed running back Antonio Gibson on the active/non-football injury/illness list. It is unclear what is ailing him as he practiced with the team in the offseason program.

Gibson, 26, signed with the Patriots as a free agent after four seasons with Washington, where he had one 1,000-yard season and 2,643 total rushing yards.

The Patriots also moved wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Sione Takitaki, interior offensive lineman Jake Andrews and left guard Cole Strange on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Bourne and Strange both are recovering from 2023 season-ending injuries, and it could take some time for them to work their way back to practice.

Takitaki and Andrews both were absent during minicamp with undisclosed injuries.

The players can come off their respective list as soon as they pass a physical.