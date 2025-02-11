 Skip navigation
Patriots re-sign DL Jeremiah Pharms

  
Published February 11, 2025 06:54 AM

The Patriots have taken one of their exclusive rights free agents off the market.

OSMG announced that their client Jeremiah Pharms has signed a two-year deal with the team. The defensive lineman would have been tied to the team through a tender offer, but the new deal speeds up the process of his return to New England.

Pharms played in 16 games during the 2024 season and made five starts. He had 33 tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits.

Pharms also made 12 appearances in 2023 after spending time in indoor football and the USFL. He was undrafted out of Friends University in 2020.