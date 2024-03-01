Patriots release J.C. Jackson

Cornerback J.C. Jackson’s second stint with the Patriots has come to an end.

The Patriots announced Jackson’s release on Friday afternoon. Jackson opened his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent four seasons in New England before signing with the Chargers in 2022. He returned to the AFC East club in a trade last October.

Jackson played in eight games after rejoining the team, but missed a trip to Germany for disciplinary reasons and then failed to get any snaps in a game against the Chiefs despite being active for the contest. He finished the season on the non-football illness list.

Cutting Jackson opens up $14.375 million in cap space for the Patriots.