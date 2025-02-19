Patriots release Sione Takitaki

Linebacker Sione Takitaki won’t be part of head coach Mike Vrabel’s first Patriots team.

The Patriots announced Takitaki’s release on Wednesday. Takitaki had one year left on the two-year contract he signed with the team last March.

Releasing Takitaki clears $2.68 million from the team’s 2025 salary cap. The Patriots are set to have the most money under the cap of any team in the league and a memo from the NFL this week informed teams that the cap is expected to be between $277.5-281.5 million.

Takitaki played 11 games and made four starts for the Patriots last season. He had 21 tackles in those appearances.