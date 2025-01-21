Patriots request defensive coordinator interview with Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow

The Patriots want to talk to one of head coach Mike Vrabel’s assistants from Tennessee about a role on the staff in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team has requested permission to interview Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for their defensive coordinator position. Crow joined the Dolphins for the 2024 season.

Crow spent the previous six seasons working under Vrabel with the Titans. He was a defensive assistant and an assistant special teams coach before moving on to the outside linebackers role for his final three seasons in Nashville.

The Patriots are expected to hire former Titans assistant John Streicher and the interest in Crow suggests they may not be done targeting Vrabel’s former assistants.