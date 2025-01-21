Report: Rams assistant John Streicher is expected to reunite with Mike Vrabel

John Streicher will reunite with Mike Vrabel with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Streicher spent six seasons in Tennessee with Vrabel, serving as assistant to the head coach (2018-19), football development coordinator (2020-22) and director of football administration (2023).

He went to the Rams after the Titans fired Vrabel and worked as a game management assistant this season.

It is unclear what Streicher’s role with the Patriots will be.

The Patriots could reunite with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

They have complied with the Rooney Rule, having completed interviews with Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady and Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown.