Patriots rout Titans in Mike Vrabel’s return to Tennessee

For much of the first half, it looked like the Titans might take a shot at spoiling Mike Vrabel’s first trip back to Tennessee since being fired but the Patriots head coach was able to right the ship.

Drake Maye’s second touchdown pass of the afternoon gave the Patriots a 17-13 lead before halftime and the Patriots broke the game open in the first minutes of the second half. The result was a 31-13 win that moves New England to 5-2 on the season.

The Patriots opened the third quarter with an 88-yard drive that ended with a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run. Titans quarterback Cam Ward fumbled on the first snap of the ensuing drive and K’Lavon Chaisson returned the ball for a four-yard touchdown that put an end to the competitive portion of Sunday’s contest.

Maye finished the day 21-of-23 for 222 yards and he tacked on 62 yards on eight rushes. Stevenson had 88 yards on 18 carries and wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted seven catches for 69 yards.

Ward had some early success throwing to rookie wideout Chimere Dike and the Titans scored on three of their first four possessions, but things came apart in interim head coach Mike McCoy’s debut after the fumble. They punted twice and turned the ball over on downs before Ward threw a late interception.

Ward finished the day 25-of-35 for 255 yards, but a season-long issue with sacks continued as he was dropped five times over the course of the afternoon. Those sacks and the turnovers made it harder to focus on the early positives and the Titans will try for better results in Indianapolis next Sunday.

The Patriots will return home to host the Browns as they look for their fifth straight win.