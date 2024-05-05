 Skip navigation
Patriots see Caedan Wallace moving from Penn State right tackle to NFL left tackle

  
May 5, 2024

Rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace has a tough job ahead of him in New England: The Patriots want him to earn the starting left tackle job, having been almost exclusively a right tackle at Penn State.

Incumbent right tackle Mike Onwenwu will stay on that side, while Wallace — who played all but six of his college snaps at right tackle — is expected to move to left tackle, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Wallace said he is “super confident” in his ability to move to left tackle, and Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said Wallace is “athletic enough to make the switch,” and a “really good pass-protector.”

In the first round, the Patriots drafted the player they hope will be their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. They also hope that Wallace, their third-round pick, will be protecting Maye’s blind side for years to come.