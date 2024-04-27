 Skip navigation
Patriots select QB Joe Milton at No. 193 in sixth round

  
April 27, 2024

After selecting a quarterback early, the Patriots have now taken another one late in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the 193rd pick in the sixth round, New England has selected Joe Milton out of Tennessee.

Milton, 24, was at Michigan for three seasons before transferring to Tennessee. Known for his big arm, Milton started 12 games in 2023 for the Vols, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

With Milton in tow, the Patriots now have five quarterbacks on their roster: No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Nathan Rourke, and Bailey Zappe. Of that group, it stands to reason that Zappe could be available to put New England back at four QBs.