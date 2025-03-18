Patriots sign former Vikings center Garrett Bradbury

It didn’t take veteran center Garrett Bradbury long to find a new team.

Bradbury has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The contract has $3.8 million guaranteed.

As soon as it became clear that the Vikings were ready to move on from Bradbury, the Patriots looked like a good fit. New England has been looking for a center since releasing veteran center David Andrews last week.

Bradbury started all 17 games for the Vikings last season, and started all 88 games he was healthy enough to play since the Vikings drafted him in the first round in 2019. Now he’s slated to start in New England.