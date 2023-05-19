 Skip navigation
Patriots sign Justus Tavai

  
Published May 19, 2023 12:45 PM

The Patriots now have two Tavai brothers on their roster.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Justus Tavai on Friday. His older brother Jahlani appeared in 30 games at linebacker for New England over the last two years.

Justus Tavai played at Hawaii for four years before transferring to San Diego State last year. He recorded 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception on his way to being named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

The Patriots drafted Keion White in the second round and the two rookies join Dietrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, and Sam Roberts on the defensive line.