Patriots sign RB Shane Watts

  
Published August 12, 2025 02:45 PM

The Patriots made a change at running back on Tuesday.

They announced the signing of Shane Watts to the 90-man roster. They waived Deneric Prince, who signed with the team a couple of days ago.

Watts was undrafted this year out of Fort Hays State, but played defensive back before switching to running back for his final two seasons. He picked up 1,752 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been out of practice at Patriots camp, which leaves second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson atop a group that also includes Antonio Gibson, Terrell Jennings, and JaMycal Hasty.