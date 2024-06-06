 Skip navigation
Patriots sign rookie WR JaQuae Jackson, cut WR T.J. Luther

  
Published June 6, 2024 04:26 PM

The Patriots signed rookie receiver JaQuae Jackson, the team announced Thursday. The Patriots cut first-year receiver T.J. Luther in a corresponding move.

Jackson signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers on April 30. Atlanta cut him Tuesday, and the Patriots are giving him a second chance.

He played four seasons at California (Pennsylvania). In 13 games last season with 12 starts, he finished second on the team with 361 yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Luther, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent the Jets signed in May 2023.

The Gardner-Webb product spent the majority of his rookie season on the New England practice squad after his release from the Jets. He spent three seasons at Wofford before transferring to Gardner-Webb for his final season in 2022.