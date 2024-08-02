 Skip navigation
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Florio: Cowboys want 'escape hatch' with Prescott

Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott

Patriots sign T Kellen Diesch and S A.J. Thomas, release T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

  
Published August 2, 2024 02:39 PM

The Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Friday.

They signed tackle Kellen Diesch and safety A.J. Thomas to their 90-man roster. Tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and running back Deshaun Fenwick were released in corresponding moves.

Diesch has spent time with the Dolphins, Bears, Steelers, and Browns over the last two years, but has not seen any regular season action. Thomas played six games for the Bears over the last two seasons and had three interceptions in the UFL this year.

Wheatley played two games for the Patriots last season after being acquired in a trade with the Browns, but then landed on injured reserve. Fenwick was signed as an undrafted free agent this year.