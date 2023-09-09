Patriots sign Ty Montgomery to 53-man roster, put Jack Jones on IR

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery is back on the Patriots active roster.

The NFL’s transaction wire for Saturday shows that the Pats have signed Montgomery off of the practice squad. He takes the roster spot of cornerback Jack Jones, who has been placed on injured reserve.

Jones landed on the injury report this week with a hamstring issue and he was ruled out of the season opener against the Eagles on Friday.

Montgomery played in the first game of last season for New England before spending the rest of the season on injured reserve. He was released as part of their final cuts and signed to the practice squad the next day.