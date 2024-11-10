 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Patriots take 13-3 lead into halftime, Drake Maye hits Ja’Lynn Polk on TD pass

  
Published November 10, 2024 02:27 PM

In today’s battle of highly drafted rookie quarterbacks, Drake Maye struck first while Caleb Williams is struggling to do much of anything.

Maye hit Ja’Lynn Polk in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown, and Maye then drove the Patriots into field goal range as time expired on the second quarter, to give the Patriots a 13-3 lead over the Bears before halftime.

Neither rookie quarterback has been great in the first half, but Maye has done a better job of finding his receivers while Williams has missed some passes. Williams is 6-for-13 for 43 yards in an ugly first half.

The Bears will need Williams to be better in the second half, or else the questions in Chicago about whether Williams is being properly developed by Matt Eberflus and his staff will only get louder.