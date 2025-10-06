Patriots take 3-0 lead after Bills’ second fumble of first quarter

Though Buffalo has gotten off to a sloppy start against New England on Sunday night, the Patriots have not been able to take much advantage of it.

The Bills fumbled twice in the first quarter and committed five penalties. But the Patriots’ lead is just 3-0.

Buffalo and New England actually traded fumbles early in the first quarter, though no points came off of either giveaway.

The Bills committed just their second turnover of the season on their first possession. On first-and-10 from the New England 47, tight end Dawson Knox came in a jet motion from left to right. But as Josh Allen snapped it, he then turned and the ball went off of Knox and onto the ground. It’s unclear whether Allen was looking to had the ball off, fake it and give it to running back James Cook, or something else entirely. But either way, the ball ended up on the ground as a fumble and was recovered by defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.

But on the next play, the Patriots gave it right back. Rhamondre Stevenson — who has battled fumbling issues for the last two years — let go of another one at the end of a 7-yard run.

While head coach Mike Vrabel has said the Patriots need Stevenson, the team can’t afford to have him out there when he continues to fumble, especially in a game where points are going to be at such a premium.

Keon Coleman had the Bills’ second fumble, which came late in the second quarter. Linebacker Robert Spillane jarred the ball loose after Josh Allen had hit Coleman with a short pass on first-and-17 at the Buffalo 7.

But the Patriots could not get anything going offensively, eventually settling for a 30-yard field goal from Andy Borregales to take a 3-0 lead.