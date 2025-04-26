Patriots take first kicker of draft, Andres Borregales, in sixth round

The first kicker of the 2025 draft is off the board.

The Patriots selected Andres Borregales out of Miami with the No. 182 overall pick in the sixth round.

Borregales, a native of Venezuela, was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection in 2023 and 2024.

He missed just one extra point in his 50 games at Miami, connecting on 183 of 184. He hit all 62 of his attempts in 2024, also nailing 18-of-19 field goal attempts.

In all, he hit 74-of-86 field goals in college.