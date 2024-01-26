Patriots to interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator

A longtime Patriots assistant may be headed back to New England.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley will interview for the Patriots offensive coordinator vacancy on Sunday.

Caley, 41, was with the Patriots from 2015-2022 before heading to Los Angeles last offseason. Caley began his tenure with New England as an offensive assistant before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2017. He was also the fullbacks coach from 2020-2021 before dropping that from his title in 2022.

Caley is the second member of the Rams current staff to receive interest for New England’s offensive coordinator, as the Patriots also reportedly spoke to quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson.