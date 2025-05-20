 Skip navigation
Patriots to practice with Commanders, Vikings this summer

  
Published May 20, 2025 01:05 PM

The Patriots are planning joint practices before each of their first two preseason games this summer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about plans for such practices during a Tuesday press conference from the team’s facility. Vrabel said that the plan is for the team to work out with Washington in New England before traveling to Minnesota to practice with the Vikings.

“I think for sure that the Washington Commanders will come here and then they’ll play us, and then we are excited to go to Minnesota,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a good setup that they have. It allows for great work. The Vikings have an excellent football team, and we have worked with them before, so we’re excited to go back up there.”

The Patriots close out the preseason on August 21 with a road game against the Giants.