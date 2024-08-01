Patriots to sign DT Mike Purcell

New England is adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Mike Purcell is signing with the Patriots, per agency Equity Sports.

Purcell, 33, had been with the Broncos since 2019. In 2023, he registered 25 total tackles with five QB hits and three passes defensed in 16 games.

After entering the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent, Purcell has appeared in 90 games with 45 starts. While he’s spent time with several franchises, he’s appeared in regular-season games for just the 49ers and Broncos in his career.