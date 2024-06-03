 Skip navigation
Patriots to waive Andrew Stueber

  
June 3, 2024

The Patriots are moving on from one of their recent draft picks.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has informed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber that he will be waived.

Stueber, 24, was a seventh-round selection in 2022. He did not appear in a regular-season game in either of his first two seasons.

After missing the 2022 season with a torn hamstring, Stueber was on the practice squad in 2023. He signed a futures deal with New England in January.

Per Reiss, Stueber was vying for a backup role along the Patriots’ offensive line.