Patriots turn Brian Robinson fumble into their first points of the day

The Patriots offense got off to a dismal start against the Commanders on Sunday, but their defense helped set the unit up for its first points of the day.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai stripped Commanders running back Brian Robinson of the ball at the end of a good gain and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux recovered the ball on the Washington 25-yard-line. Two Ezekiel Elliott runs got the Pats into the red zone and Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 14-yard touchdown to get the home team on the board.

The Patriots had failed on a fourth down on their first possession and then gone three-and-out twice on their next two drives.

Robinson had a touchdown earlier in the second quarter and the score is now 10-7 Commanders with 9:26 to play in the first half.