Patriots waive Layden Robinson as their 2024 draft class takes another hit

The Patriots’ 2024 draft class has taken another hit.

Guard Layden Robinson, whom the Patriots selected with their fourth-round pick last year, was waived-injured. That means once he passes through waivers, he’ll revert to the Patriots’ injured reserve list. He may later leave the team with an injury settlement, but he won’t play for the Patriots in 2025.

Robinson’s departure is another reminder that the Patriots’ 2024 draft class was, with the possible exception of quarterback Drake Maye, a bust. In fact, Maye might be the only Patriots 2024 draft pick to make their 2025 53-man roster.

Second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk is expected to go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Third-round pick Caedan Wallace and fourth-round pick Javon Baker are on the roster bubble and may not survive Tuesday’s cuts. Sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial Jr. is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, and the other sixth-round pick,Joe Milton III, was traded to the Cowboys. Seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell was waived last week.

Unless Maye becomes a star quarterback, the 2024 draft class will go down as a major miss for the Patriots, who need to rebuild the roster and do it by drafting a lot better.