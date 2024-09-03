 Skip navigation
Patriots work out free agent CB Caleb Farley

  
Published September 3, 2024 05:41 PM

The Patriots worked out free agent cornerback Caleb Farley on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Titans waived Farley last week.

He entered the league as the 22nd overall pick of the Titans in 2021. Injuries, though, have limited him to only 12 games in his career, with two starts.

Farley, 25, began his career with back issues and then tore an ACL as a rookie. He then had more back issues that caused him to miss time in 2022 and all of last season.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option in the spring.

Farley has 14 total tackles with one pass defensed in his career.