Penei Sewell exits Wednesday practice to be evaluated for foot injury

The Lions have a concern along their offensive line stemming from Wednesday’s practice.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, right tackle Penei Sewell exited the session early and is being evaluated for a foot injury.

Upon sustaining the injury, trainers took Sewell’s shoe off to look at his foot before Sewell put it back on to slowly walk back to the locker room.

Sewell, the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft, has started 50 games since entering the league and has played every offensive snap over the last two seasons.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and was one of several high-profile Lions to sign a contract extension during the offseason.

If Sewell ends up missing significant time, it would certainly be a blow to Detroit’s offense.