 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penei Sewell exits Wednesday practice to be evaluated for foot injury

  
Published August 21, 2024 02:18 PM

The Lions have a concern along their offensive line stemming from Wednesday’s practice.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, right tackle Penei Sewell exited the session early and is being evaluated for a foot injury.

Upon sustaining the injury, trainers took Sewell’s shoe off to look at his foot before Sewell put it back on to slowly walk back to the locker room.

Sewell, the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft, has started 50 games since entering the league and has played every offensive snap over the last two seasons.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and was one of several high-profile Lions to sign a contract extension during the offseason.

If Sewell ends up missing significant time, it would certainly be a blow to Detroit’s offense.