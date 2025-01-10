Penn State DE Abdul Carter will enter the draft

Penn State’s season came to an end with a loss to Notre Dame in Miami on Thursday night and one of the Nittany Lions’ star players is now heading to the professional ranks.

Defensive end Abdul Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client has decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter capped his college days with five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in the 27-24 Orange Bowl loss. He posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles for the year.

That production made him an All-American and the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year. It is also expected to make him an early pick in Green Bay this April.