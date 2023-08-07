Pete Caroll: Geno Smith is having a “great camp”

Last year, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to share first-team reps with Drew Lock in training camp. This year, Smith is the guy. And he’s making the most of his increased opportunities to prepare for Week One.

“I think Geno’s had a great camp,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday. “He looked so comfortable the other night and his protection worked beautifully for him. The guys up front did a great job of giving him a chance to see everything. We’ve done a lot of stuff in the nine days now, but we’ve done a lot of stuff to work on some things and expand some stuff. We’ve tested the secondary really extensively with the ball downfield. He’s been able to handle all of that. He’s been aggressive, been very aggressive and he’s really confident.

“At camp today he had a beautiful day. Not just dinking the ball around, we’re throwing the ball all over the yard and he’s able to handle all of the situations. A big part of it is working together with the O-line. They’re doing a really good job for him. So, he gets a chance to see things clearly. And he knows he’s going to get time and he can feel that he is. And he also has confidence in them picking stuff up from pressure. It’s just a big part of the quarterback’s position. That security that he feels, and the guys are working hard to get him that.”

Many will be wondering whether Smith can continue to build on the best year of his career, nearly a decade after it began. There’s a chance that this delayed surge by Smith could result in him playing even better in 2023, his eleventh NFL season.