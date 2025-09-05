 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll: Amari Cooper didn’t feel like he was ready to do it

  
Published September 5, 2025 03:46 PM

If there are any hard feelings from the Raiders toward Amari Cooper, they’re not showing them publicly.

Head coach Pete Carroll noted in his Friday press conference that Cooper’s return to the franchise just didn’t work out.

The timing wasn’t right for him,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He didn’t feel like he was ready to do it. He gave a shot and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision.”

Cooper signed with Las Vegas early last week, saying he had “unfinished business” with the franchise that drafted him. But he elected to retire on Thursday.

The Raiders will be on the road to play the Patriots in their season opener.