Pete Carroll: Amari Cooper didn’t feel like he was ready to do it

If there are any hard feelings from the Raiders toward Amari Cooper, they’re not showing them publicly.

Head coach Pete Carroll noted in his Friday press conference that Cooper’s return to the franchise just didn’t work out.

“The timing wasn’t right for him,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He didn’t feel like he was ready to do it. He gave a shot and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision.”

Cooper signed with Las Vegas early last week, saying he had “unfinished business” with the franchise that drafted him. But he elected to retire on Thursday.

The Raiders will be on the road to play the Patriots in their season opener.