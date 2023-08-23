Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams could emerge from PUP list on Wednesday or Thursday

The Seahawks could soon be getting one of their most important players back on the practice field.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday that safety Jamal Adams could be back on the practice field this week, either Wednesday or Thursday.

“It’s in our conversation right now and there’s a chance we’ll have him back out here tomorrow,” Carroll said. “That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be out practicing yet. We want to get him in the flow, looking at the weeks we have to build up and looking at the preparation time. He’s ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well. I think tomorrow or the next day we’ll get that done.”

Adams suffered a quad injury in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. He hasn’t played since then.

He’s entering his fourth season in Seattle. He has not played more than 12 games in any season with the Seahawks.

The injuries come from a reckless abandon with which he plays. He’s determined to make plays, without regard to his own safety. It’s a great asset for the team to have when he’s healthy. It becomes a challenge to keep him that way, given that intense desire to do the job as well as he can.

Last year, the Seahawks made it to the playoffs without him. On paper, they’re better this year. If he can play most of the season, the Seahawks could be even better than they were in 2022.

