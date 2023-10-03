Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams: He’ll be fine, he’s a big part of what we’re doing

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams made his 2023 debut on Monday night, but he wasn’t around for much of the team’s 24-3 win over the Giants.

Adams took a knee to the head while tackling Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the ninth play of the game and he was removed from the game for a concussion evaluation. He was ruled out a short time later and could be seen yelling at one of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who are part of the concussion assessment process.

“He had a concussion and couldn’t play,” Seahawks head coach Carroll said in his postgame press conference. “By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn’t play. Somebody said something that wasn’t with us, somebody else around, that he might have responded to. I’m not sure about that.”

Adams was coming back from last year’s torn quad and had two tackles and a pressure before leaving the game. Carroll called the injury a “little glitch” that doesn’t change the team’s plans for the veteran safety.

“He’ll be fine,” Carroll said. “Frustrating start, but all of the work he did to get here is what preps him for the next time coming around and he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing.”

The Seahawks have a bye in Week Five, so Adams has extra time to clear the concussion protocol before the Seahawks will be back on the field.