 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll: Raiders are preparing as if Jayden Daniels will play on Sunday

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:40 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t practicing today because of a knee injury, but the Raiders expect him to play against them on Sunday.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said today that the Commanders think it will be Daniels they’re facing in Washington.

“We have to prepare for him playing. The bet is probably that he will. They might not practice him until later in the week, but we’re going to count on him going,” Carroll said.

Carroll did say the Raiders will discuss the possibility of facing backup Marcus Mariota, but Daniels is the quarterback they expect to see.

“We have a lot of background about Marcus on the staff so we know what his capabilities are, we think, so we’re preparing for both guys, but primarily for Jayden,” Carroll said.