Pete Carroll: Raiders are preparing as if Jayden Daniels will play on Sunday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t practicing today because of a knee injury, but the Raiders expect him to play against them on Sunday.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said today that the Commanders think it will be Daniels they’re facing in Washington.

“We have to prepare for him playing. The bet is probably that he will. They might not practice him until later in the week, but we’re going to count on him going,” Carroll said.

Carroll did say the Raiders will discuss the possibility of facing backup Marcus Mariota, but Daniels is the quarterback they expect to see.

“We have a lot of background about Marcus on the staff so we know what his capabilities are, we think, so we’re preparing for both guys, but primarily for Jayden,” Carroll said.