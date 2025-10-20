Pete Carroll: Raiders’ blowout loss was a game I didn’t see coming

Raiders coach Pete Carroll never expected to lose 31-0 to the Chiefs on Sunday, but that’s what happened.

“This was a game that I didn’t see coming. We had prepared really well,” Carroll said. “They’re a terrific team, they did everything that they do, they played really well in all phases and kept us totally at bay. We couldn’t make a first down and couldn’t get off the field.”

Carroll acknowledged that the 2-5 Raiders are nowhere near where they need to be to compete in the AFC West.

“We have a lot of work to do and we have a lot of catching up to do,” Carroll said.

If anything the game was even more of a blowout than the 31-0 score indicated. The Chiefs pulled Patrick Mahomes and many other starters for the fourth quarter, and they still out-gained the Raiders 434 yards to 95, and 30 first downs to three. It was an ugly game for Carroll’s team, and shows he has a long rebuilding job ahead of him in Las Vegas.