Pete Carroll visits University of Washington practice

Previously, it was Bill Belichick. On Friday, it was Pete Carroll.

Both former (for now) NFL head coaches have visited University of Washington practice. And for good reason. Each has a son on new coach Jedd Fisch’s staff.

Here’s the video, as posted by the school.

Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023. Fisch worked as quarterbacks coach for Carroll in 2010.

Brennan Carroll, Pete’s son, is offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, is the Huskies’ defensive coordinator.

Pete Carroll got no interviews in the 2024 hiring cycle. Bill Belichick got only one. With plenty of speculation as to where Belichick will land in 2025, NFL teams looking for new coaches could do a hell of a lot worse than Carroll, too.