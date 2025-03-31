Peter Schrager leaves NFL Network

News broke over the weekend that Peter Schrager was considering leaving NFL Network for ESPN, and today Schrager confirmed it.

“The rumors are true,” Schrager said on NFL Network. “Today is my last day on Good Morning Football. I end with great feelings, we’re going to celebrate today. I love everyone on this show. It’s all good. But this will be the last episode I will be on this program. With a heavy heart I’m stepping away, but it’s also for good reasons and a bright future. Hopefully we’ll all still be crossing paths and we can talk about ball elsewhere.”

Schrager, who also works at Fox, did not say where that “elsewhere” could be, but all signs point to ESPN, which would likely have him appear on several of its NFL studio shows.

With ESPN potentially buying NFL Network, Schrager could find himself a colleague of his Good Morning Football co-hosts sooner rather than later.