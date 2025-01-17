Peyton Manning says teams fail young QBs when forcing them to change coaches, systems

When the Colts drafted Peyton Manning with the first overall pick in 1998, they built an offense around his skills and with plenty of his input, and then let him run it year after year. Manning wishes other young, highly drafted quarterbacks would have the same luxury.

Manning told Kevin Clark on This Is Football that teams need to be more patient with young quarterbacks and do a better job developing those young quarterbacks within the same offensive system.

“It bothers me that Bryce Young is already on his third playcaller and he’s only played two seasons,” Manning said. “Caleb Williams is going to be on his third playcaller some time next September. That to me is a miss. If we’re gonna draft this guy, OK: Who’s the head coach gonna be? The coordinator, this is the system we’re going to run. If the coordinator leaves and takes a head coaching job, I want the guy that’s replacing him shadowing him 24/7.”

Manning said other first overall picks struggled early in their careers for the same reason.

“I think Baker Mayfield had to learn five systems in four years. Alex Smith, six systems in six years,” Manning said. “Tom Brady had the same system his whole career. I had the same system my first 14 years in Indy.”

Manning said asking a quarterback to learn a new offense is like asking him to become fluent in a new language.

“Don’t make him learn Latin, German and French all in his first two years,” Manning said. “That’s not fair.”

Manning noted that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, whose creative play designs have made him a hot head-coaching candidate, has thrived alongside Jared Goff, who has grown as a quarterback playing in Johnson’s offense for four years.

“He’s not doing that if Jared Goff can’t handle it,” Manning said. “Once again, playcaller and quarterback, they’ve got to be very tight.”