Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PFT’s 2022 season awards

  
Published January 14, 2023 07:47 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks49ersprev_230112
January 12, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Seahawks could attempt to ruin the 49ers’ postseason dreams after what’s been a strong year.

With the postseason about to kick off, here’s a look back at PFT’s awards for the regular season, in which we honored the best players, rookies, coach, executive and comeback player for the 2022 season:

Most Valuable Player: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the obvious choice as he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns and led the Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Coach of the Year: Giants head coach Brian Daboll gets our award after taking over what appeared to be one of the worst rosters in the NFL and getting his team into the playoffs in Year One.

Executive of the Year: Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gets the honor for building a loaded roster that earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Offensive Player of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson established himself as the top receiving threat in the NFL in 2022 and looks like he’s going to be one of the league’s elite playmakers for years to come.

Defensive Player of the Year: 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and his league-leading 18.5 sacks were our choice as the NFL’s best defensive player.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had an extraordinary rise from Mr. Irrelevant to Rookie of the Year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner went up against some of the best receivers in the NFL and consistently got the better of them, making him our defensive rookie choice.

Comeback Player of the Year: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looked like he was in for a long season on a bad team, but after his trade to San Francisco, he’s healthy and ready to be a playoff contributor on a Super Bowl contender.