PFT’s 2023 NFL divisional round picks, Florio vs. Simms

It’s coming down to the wire, and our competition remains very close.

After last week’s wild-card round (I went 3-3, Chris went 2-4), I’m up two games in the straight-up battle. (I was 4-2 against the spread. 66.7 percent. For a change.)

Simms has basically clinched the ATS contest. In our “best bets” category, we’re tied up.

Here are our picks for the best weekend of year for the NFL.

Texans at Ravens (-9.5)

While defense will do a better job of slowing down the opposing offense? The Ravens need to figure out how to rattle C.J. Stroud. The Texans need to contain Lamar Jackson. The 25-9 win by Baltimore over Houston back in Week 1 was far closer than the score suggested. For me, 9.5 is too much.

Florio: Ravens, 30-23.

Simms: Ravens, 27-17.

Packers at 49ers (-9.5)

The Cowboys didn’t see the Packers coming. The 49ers will. The offense will click and the defense will do enough to give the home team the win.

Florio: 49ers, 31-24.

Simms: 49ers, 30-21.

Buccaneers at Lions (-6.5)

I love a good story. Both teams have given us a great story. The Bucs will be an even better story, if they can pull off the upset. I won’t be upset if they do, but I can’t pick against the Lions given the potency of their home-field advantage.

Florio: Lions, 24-13.

Simms: Lions, 27-24.

Chiefs at Bills (-2.5)

It’s the latest postseason meeting in the closest thing the NFL currently has to Brady vs. Manning. The Bills have been a great story, but plenty of great stories fall short of ultimately glory. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in playoff mode. He’s playing like he won’t be denied.

Florio: Chiefs, 30-27.

Simms: Bills, 28-24.