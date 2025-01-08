PFT’s 2024 defensive rookie of the year: Jared Verse

When Rams coach Sean McVay called rookie linebacker Jared Verse to tell him he’d made the Pro Bowl, Verse thought he was getting cut.

McVay probably won’t be calling Verse to tell him he’s the PFT 2024 defensive rookie of the year. (Still, someone will hopefully tell him.)

The first-rounder from Florida State became a key piece of the Rams’ post-Aaron Donald pass rush. Although his sack total wasn’t eye popping at 4.5, PFF calculated 77 pressures in 484 pass-rushing snaps.

He had 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

It’s the second straight year that a Rams player won the award. Kobie Turner was the 2023 defensive rookie of the year.

Verse’s Florida State and Rams teammate, defensive end Braden Fiske, earned consideration as well, with 8.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean also had solid rookie seasons. Both appeared in 16 games, with Mitchell (a starter) participating in 96 percent of the defensive snaps and DeJean (the team’s top nickel corner) playing in 63 percent.

All four players will have a chance to add to their solid first seasons this weekend, as the Rams host the Vikings and the Eagles host the Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.