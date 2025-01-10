PFT’s 2024 NFL most improved player: Sam Darnold

As soon as next year, the official AP/NFL awards will include a separate category for most improved player. We decided to start it now.

And for 2024, the clear choice is Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

Signed to a modest (as veteran quarterbacks go) one-year, $10 million contract after Kirk Cousins received ten times that amount in guarantees from the Falcons, Darnold was supposed to be the bridge starter at best, short-term placeholder at worst. But then the worst-case scenario happened to tenth overall pick J.J. McCarthy in the preseason opener — he suffered a knee injury that ended his rookie season before it started.

That opened the door for the third overall pick in 2018 to start the entire year. And he has, becoming the first quarterback in league history to win 14 games in his first season with a team.

Darnold produced the best statistical season of his career, by far. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdown passes, against 12 interceptions. His final passer rating was 102.5.

Others who deserve consideration include Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who went from backup in New Orleans to full-time starter in Philly. He put together a potential first-team All-Pro season with 151 tackles and a Pro Bowl berth.

Lions receiver Jameson Williams finally began to reach his potential in 2024. Slowed by ACL recovery in 2022 and a gambling-policy suspension in 2023, Williams had 395 career receiving yards entering 2024. He finished with 58 catches for 1,001 yards — good for a league-leading average among all qualifying players of 17.3 yards per reception.

After being traded in the offseason by the Broncos to the Browns, receiver Jerry Jeudy had the first 1,000-yard season of his career, increasing his output from 54 catches for 758 yards to 90 catches for 1,229.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. elevated from a very good player to a potential All-Pro.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride improved his production by 30 catches and more than 300 yards, finishing with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards.