 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

  
Published January 10, 2023 04:00 AM
nbc_fnia_appsfull_230108
January 8, 2023 10:21 PM
The FNIA crew dive into Week 18, where the Bills earned the No. 2 seed with a heartfelt win over the Patriots, the Dolphins snuck into the playoffs, the Bengals defeated the Ravens and more.

1. 49ers (13-4; last edition No. 1): Nearly 30 years later, Super Bowl win No. 6 could be coming.

2. Bills (13-3; No. 2): Nearly 30 years later, Super Bowl appearance No. 5 -- and win No. 1 -- could be coming.

3. Chiefs (14-3; No. 3): Neutral site or not for the AFC title game, that week off comes in handy.

4. Eagles (14-3; No. 4): Lately, they’re not looking like the team they’ve been.

5. Bengals (12-4; No. 5): They’re good enough to win it all -- and feisty enough to do it, too.

6. Vikings (13-4; No. 7): They’ll beat the Giants by 2-4 points, or lose by 20-40.

7. Lions (9-8; No. 12): One of the rare NFL teams other than the Super Bowl champ who is truly happy after their final game of the year.

8. Jaguars (9-8; No. 10): They’ve come a long, long way from Urban Meyer.

9. Cowboys (12-5; No. 6): They’re definitely not going into the playoffs on a high note.

10. Chargers (10-7; No. 9): Other coaches eyeing possible jobs are quietly plotting ways to stab Brandon Staley in the back. On Sunday, he handed them a knife.

11. Steelers (9-8; No. 15): Every AFC playoff team should be thrilled they didn’t make it.

12. Giants (9-7-1; No. 13): No matter what happens in the playoffs, it was a great year.

13. Ravens (10-6; No. 8): Even with Tyler Huntley, they’ll have a rough time against the Bengals.

14. Buccaneers (8-9; No. 22): Tom Brady’s 47 career playoff games will come in handy, starting on Monday.

15. Seahawks (9-8; No. 18): Division rivals are always dangerous opponents. Could the Seahawks have something special in store for San Fran?

16. Dolphins (9-8; No. 11): Will anyone be rooting for Miami this weekend?

17. Packers (8-9; No. 16): They’re great when the pressure is off. When it’s on, they can’t deliver.

18. Patriots (8-9; No. 17): They played as well as anyone could have in Buffalo on Sunday.

19. Browns (7-10; No. 21): Things could get interesting with Deshaun Watson for a full season.

20. Commanders (8-8-1; No. 14): Why not give Sam Howell a full season to show what he can do?

21. Titans (7-10; No. 19): From 7-3 to 7-10, and plenty of changes coming.

22. Panthers (7-10; No. 23): Steve Wilks did enough to earn that job.

23. Saints (7-10; No. 24): Get a quarterback, and things could get interesting.

24. Jets (7-10; No. 20): Maybe they should sign Geno Smith in free agency.

25. Falcons (7-10; No. 27): Folks may start inching toward the hot seat next year.

26. Raiders (6-11; No. 25): Why didn’t they pivot to Jarrett Stidham earlier?

27. Rams (5-12; No. 26): The Rams sold their soul for a silver trophy, and the devil showed up sooner than expected to collect.

28. Broncos (5-12; No. 32): They finished on a high note. After way too many low notes.

29. Cardinals (4-13; No. 28): Will they pay for a high-end head coach?

30. Bears (3-14; No. 29): They would have been winless without Justin Fields.

31. Texans (3-12-1; No. 30): The Texans are the gang that couldn’t tank straight.

32. Colts (4-12-1; No. 31): The best part of giving Jeff Saturday the interim coaching job is that it gave Jim Irsay enough evidence to conclude he shouldn’t give Saturday the permanent coaching job.