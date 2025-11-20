PFT’s Week 12 2025 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Another week, another straight-up tie, at 10-5 each. And a tie was inevitable, since we disagreed on none of the games.
This week, we differ on seven games, and nine against the spread.
For the year, I still hold a wafer-thin straight-up lead, 109-54-1 to 108-55-1.
Against the spread last week, we were both 7-7-1. For the year, I’m 86-77-1. He’s 81-82-1.
For all Week 12 picks, keep doing what you’ve been doing.
Bills (-5.5) at Texans
Josh Allen vs. Davis Mills. That’s good enough for me to pick a Buffalo win, but not a Buffalo cover.
Florio’s pick: Bills 21, Texans 17.
Simms’s pick: Texans 17, Bills 14.
Jets at Ravens (-13.5)
Tyrod Taylor returns to Baltimore, and Lamar Jackson is sufficiently banged up to allow the Jets to keep it within the number.
Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Jets 14.
Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Jets 17.
Steelers at Bears (-2.5)
Aaron Rodgers makes the most of his last game against the Bears.
Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Bears 20.
Simms’s pick: Bears 23, Steelers 20.
Patriots (-7) at Bengals
It looks like Joe Burrow will be back. But he doesn’t play defense.
Florio’s pick: Patriots 34, Bengals 30.
Simms’s pick: Patriots 37, Bengals 21.
Giants at Lions (-10.5)
This is not a good week to be playing the Lions in Detroit.
Florio’s pick: Lions 45, Giants 20.
Simms’s pick: Lions 38, Giants 20.
Vikings at Packers (-6.5)
The Vikings seem to play better when they’re expected to lose. The Packers seem to play worse when they’re expected to win.
Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Packers 20.
Simms’s pick: Packers 24, Vikings 17.
Colts at Chiefs (-3.5)
Will the real Chiefs finally stand up?
Florio’s pick: Chiefs 27, Colts 24.
Simms’s pick: Colts 24, Chiefs 21.
Seahawks (-13.5) at Titans
Trap game alert.
Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Titans 17.
Simms’s pick: Seahawks 31, Titans 13.
Jaguars (-3) at Cardinals
Can the Jaguars build on their latest signature win?
Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Cardinals 17.
Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Cardinals 20.
Browns at Raiders (-3.5)
Someone has to win this one (unless they tie).
Florio’s pick: Raiders 23, Browns 20.
Simms’s pick: Browns 13, Raiders 10.
Eagles (-3) at Cowboys
If the Cowboys are going to have a shot at a playoff berth, they need this one.
Florio’s pick: Cowboys 24, Eagles 21.
Simms’s pick: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20.
Falcons at Saints (-1.5)
Kirk Cousins returns to the site of the only playoff win of his career.
Florio’s pick: Falcons 23, Saints 17.
Simms’s pick: Saints 19, Falcons 17.
Buccaneers at Rams (-6.5)
Baker Mayfield could will the Bucs to a win.
Florio’s pick: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24.
Simms’s pick: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24.
Panthers at 49ers (-7)
It’s hard to look at Carolina’s uniforms and associate them with being “good” again. If they win this one, it will get a lot easier.
Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Panthers 20
Simms’s pick: 49ers 23, Panthers 20.