PFT’s Week 12 2025 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Another week, another straight-up tie, at 10-5 each. And a tie was inevitable, since we disagreed on none of the games.

This week, we differ on seven games, and nine against the spread.

For the year, I still hold a wafer-thin straight-up lead, 109-54-1 to 108-55-1.

Against the spread last week, we were both 7-7-1. For the year, I’m 86-77-1. He’s 81-82-1.

For all Week 12 picks, keep doing what you’ve been doing.

Bills (-5.5) at Texans

Josh Allen vs. Davis Mills. That’s good enough for me to pick a Buffalo win, but not a Buffalo cover.

Florio’s pick: Bills 21, Texans 17.

Simms’s pick: Texans 17, Bills 14.

Jets at Ravens (-13.5)

Tyrod Taylor returns to Baltimore, and Lamar Jackson is sufficiently banged up to allow the Jets to keep it within the number.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Jets 14.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Jets 17.

Steelers at Bears (-2.5)

Aaron Rodgers makes the most of his last game against the Bears.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Bears 20.

Simms’s pick: Bears 23, Steelers 20.

Patriots (-7) at Bengals

It looks like Joe Burrow will be back. But he doesn’t play defense.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 34, Bengals 30.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 37, Bengals 21.

Giants at Lions (-10.5)

This is not a good week to be playing the Lions in Detroit.

Florio’s pick: Lions 45, Giants 20.

Simms’s pick: Lions 38, Giants 20.

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

The Vikings seem to play better when they’re expected to lose. The Packers seem to play worse when they’re expected to win.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Packers 20.

Simms’s pick: Packers 24, Vikings 17.

Colts at Chiefs (-3.5)

Will the real Chiefs finally stand up?

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 27, Colts 24.

Simms’s pick: Colts 24, Chiefs 21.

Seahawks (-13.5) at Titans

Trap game alert.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Titans 17.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 31, Titans 13.

Jaguars (-3) at Cardinals

Can the Jaguars build on their latest signature win?

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Cardinals 17.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Cardinals 20.

Browns at Raiders (-3.5)

Someone has to win this one (unless they tie).

Florio’s pick: Raiders 23, Browns 20.

Simms’s pick: Browns 13, Raiders 10.

Eagles (-3) at Cowboys

If the Cowboys are going to have a shot at a playoff berth, they need this one.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 24, Eagles 21.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20.

Falcons at Saints (-1.5)

Kirk Cousins returns to the site of the only playoff win of his career.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 23, Saints 17.

Simms’s pick: Saints 19, Falcons 17.

Buccaneers at Rams (-6.5)

Baker Mayfield could will the Bucs to a win.

Florio’s pick: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24.

Simms’s pick: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24.

Panthers at 49ers (-7)

It’s hard to look at Carolina’s uniforms and associate them with being “good” again. If they win this one, it will get a lot easier.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Panthers 20

Simms’s pick: 49ers 23, Panthers 20.